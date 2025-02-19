Jim Cornette urges WWE not to give any creative freedom to ex-AEW star - "He needs constant guidance"

AEW recently released several top talents believed to be WWE-bound, with other departures on the horizon. Tony Khan has trusted several former WWE talents with significant creative input, and Triple H often allows top stars to do the same. Jim Cornette has just warned the largest wrestling company in the world about a possibly certain returning superstar.

Ricky Starks finally received his AEW release this month and then debuted for WWE on NXT. Malakai Black and Miro were also released, fueling rumors on potential WWE returns for Aleister Black, Rusev, and CJ Perry (aka Lana). While it remains to be seen if the former real-life couple will be brought back, all signs point to the former leader of The House of Black making a return shortly.

Jim Cornette does not believe in The Anti-Hero. On The Jim Cornette Experience, The Louisville Slugger discussed Black's rumored WWE return and his time with AEW. Cornette felt Black should receive creative freedom from Triple H.

"Unless (...) he's another guy that will go back into the WWE system and be produced, and (...) we saw [what happened] when he was doing his own s**t with this whole House of Black thing, and the f**king teleportation, the flashing light, the spooky, and the we-don't-know-what-the-f**k (...) he can't be responsible for himself," Jim Cornette said. [From 2:00 to 2:21]

Jim Cornette continued:

"'You can't let Little Malakai out by himself, I've told you that a million times. He needs constant guidance or he's going to run into the mailbox!' So, if he'll go in and be produced in the WWE, and they've got something for him that didn't involve whatever the f**k it was that he was doing, then maybe you could get something. But is he again, an auteur? Never met the fellow," Jim Cornette said. [From 2:22 to 2:50]

Black has not wrestled for WWE since October 12, 2020. The WWE Draft edition of RAW that night saw the former AEW star lose the No DQ opener to Kevin Owens.

Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for tonight

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will ­­air live from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. Collision will also be taped for Saturday. Below is the updated Dynamite lineup.

MJF and Adam Page will face off

Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy to begin the Revolution International Championship Series

Hook, Samoa Joe, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Christian Cage, Kip Sabian, and Nick Wayne

Street Fight: Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Next week's Dynamite will see Konosuke Takeshita defend the International Championship against the winner of Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong. The champion after next week will advance to Revolution to defend the gold against Kenny Omega.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

