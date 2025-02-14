Massive update on Triple H bringing back fan-favorite stars to WWE "very soon" - Reports

WWE is just 65 days away from the 41st annual WrestleMania event. Several AEW stars and free agents are rumored to debut or return to the company as Triple H and his team work hard on contract negotiations. Sources have now revealed a major update on multiple comebacks.

Tony Khan finally parted ways with Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks last week, after months of uncertainty surrounding their futures. AEW almost allowed Rey Fenix to join Penta on WWE's RAW brand, but that is still expected to happen later this year. While Ricky Starks has already debuted for NXT, the rumor mill is still running rampant on the erstwhile Rusev and Aleister Black, but there's also new information on a potential return for CJ Perry (fka Lana).

Backstage sources used "very soon" to describe the timeline for when we might see Rusev and Black return to World Wrestling Entertainment, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was also noted that CJ Perry may make her return.

WWE's creative writing team had been discussing potential plans for Rusev and Black going back several weeks, at least, and those talks have apparently continued. Both talents are believed to be back with the company in the near future, and while Lana's return was described as "less of a definite," it is possible, presumably to be paired with her former real-life husband.

Miro and CJ have been separated since late 2023, but they remain friends. It was revealed today that after Worlds End 2023, Miro and Perry were expected to be paired in AEW storylines and pushed as a top act. Black is married to Zelina Vega and is expected to join her on the SmackDown brand.

Triple H speaks on Ricky Starks' WWE NXT debut

Ricky Starks shocked the wrestling world last Tuesday by debuting at the end of the Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion cut a fiery promo from the crowd just days after his All Elite release was confirmed. Triple H took to X just yesterday to break his silence on the debut.

"#WWENXT has defined itself as a brand of the future where a break-out performance can 'put you on the map.' Tuesday, the audience witnessed the beginning of what can be future-defining shift," Triple H wrote.

Starks has reportedly signed a WWE contract and is listed on the internal rosters as an NXT talent. NXT commentators never used the Starks name on TV, but it remains to be seen if they will assign a new name. He is rumored for Vengeance Day on Saturday after a recent cancellation.

