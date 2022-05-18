Wrestling veteran urges Tony Khan to book CM Punk to become the AEW World Champion

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently suggested that AEW President Tony Khan should put the World Heavyweight Title on CM Punk.

Punk will face Hangman Page at Double or Nothing 2022 for the world title. The two have been exchanging jibes with each other over the past few weeks. While Punk said he would fight Page until the "wheels fell off," the latter retorted by saying that he would destroy The Second City Saint.

Last week on Dynamite, Punk defeated Dark Order's John Silver with a Buckshot Lariat, Page's finishing move. This made the latter furious as he stood up from the commentary booth to confront The Second City Saint after the match. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy then showed the middle finger after the former WWE Superstar presented a handshake.

Speaking on the subject on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette pointed out that Khan should let Punk win the title because he is a top-tier talent. He added that it would be a huge mistake to not have the title on The Second City Saint.

"So my question is unless somebody has suddenly come to their senses and decided okay Adam Page.. bleh.. CM Punk, big star, let's put the belt on Punk. Unless they've decided that, how bad a mistake will it be to have CM Punk versus Adam Page and have Punk fail to win the title? Not even do a job, just somehow fail to win the title much less do a job," Cornette said. [5:32 - 6:01]

You can watch the clip from this episode here:

Jim Cornette loves CM Punk's wrestling style in AEW

While commenting on the May 4th episode of Dynamite, Jim Cornette laid out all the attributes that makes Punk a crowd puller.

He added that The Second City Saint was a lot more over than the world champion.

“To be quite honest, when CM Punk is applying the standard classic wrestling psychology to his matches, make the s*** mean something. Make the people care about it and make it look halfway - your conflict and your offense look halfway legitimate, and do some cool s* that nobody else is doing these days because they’re too busy jumping off the roof, and people are reacting to it like “YEAH!” because Punk’s over he’s a lot more over than Adam f***ing Page is."

The application of standard wrestling psychology is part of the reason why Jim Cornette thinks that The Second City Saint should dethrone Hangman Page as the AEW World Champion.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, CM Punk will be on commentary for the match between Page and DDT star Konosuke Takeshita. As the build-up to the title match continues, it will be interesting to see whether The Second City Saint and Hangman will come face to face after the world champion's match.

Edited by Debottam Saha