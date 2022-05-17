“It’s marks talking to marks” - WWE veteran weighs in on CM Punk's feud with Hangman Page

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has had his say on the current state of the feud between AEW World Champion Hangman Page and number one contender CM Punk, and he's not the biggest fan.

After climbing the rankings, Punk has earned himself a shot at Hangman's championship. However, in recent weeks, the champion has taken a number of shots at the Second City Saint, with one being that all of his matches are just tributes to WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

This has led to a level of animosity between the two men that many fans did not expect going into this feud. With the clash being scheduled as the main event of this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, excitement is reaching fever pitch among AEW's fanbase.

However, Jim Cornette has not been impressed by the feud. On the latest episode of "The Jim Cornette Experience," the legendary wrestling manager leveled plenty of criticism at the build, ranging from Hangman Page's title reign being a disaster to the champion himself being extremely bland:

"Let’s face it, that’s been a disaster. Which is why we speculated, okay, did they just throw up their hands and say ‘switch this bland boring little b**** heel’? But it just happened that he blurted out like he had tourettes in one night, and then this is what he comes up with, or somebody comes up with it for him. It’s marks talking to marks,” said Jim Cornette. [9:40-10:03]

Cornette has been very vocal when it comes to how much he enjoys CM Punk's work in AEW, which is why he also had a bit to say on how Punk's style is the only one that makes sense in AEW:

“To be quite honest, when CM Punk is applying the standard classic wrestling psychology to his matches, make the s*** mean something. Make the people care about it and make it look halfway - your conflict and your offense look halfway legitimate, and do some cool s* that nobody else is doing these days because they’re too busy jumping off the roof, and people are reacting to it like “YEAH!” because Punk’s over he’s a lot more over than Adam f***ing Page is." [9:05-9:39]

CM Punk and Hangman Page will headline Double or Nothing on May 29th

Whether it ends up being a tribute to Bret Hart or something that resembles a bar fight, CM Punk and Hangman Page will main-event Double or Nothing on May 29th in one of the most anticipated matches of the entire year.

CM Punk is currently 18-1 in his AEW career. Meanwhile Hangman has successfully defended his championship five times in 2022, meaning that this could very well be the biggest championship match in AEW history.

Elsewhere on the show, Thunder Rosa will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Serena Deeb. MJF will face Wardlow if "Mr. Mayhem" abides by MJF's stipulations, and the finals of the Owen Hart Cup will take place for the men and the women.

