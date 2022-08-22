"Like to see the f***ing receipt" - Jim Cornette professes to dream match between former WWE Superstars and former AEW Tag Team Champions

Jim Cornette expressed his desire to see a fight and a film recreation at the same time between former WWE stars FTR and two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, Young Bucks.

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have faced each other before. The former scored first blood when they defeated the latter in a gauntlet match on August 27 Dynamite, which also involved The Natural Nightmares and Best Friends. Then, at Full Gear on November 7, 2020, the Jackson brothers exacted revenge. They dethroned the former WWE tag team to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships for the first time.

On The Jim Cornette Experience, the 60-year-old veteran hilariously remarked that FTR and the Bucks should reenact the 1994 Canadian short film Sissy Boy Slap Party. He also took a swipe at Kenny Omega by using his real name when talking about who's the "co-star" in the film.

"I'd love to see FTR and the Hardly Boyz [Young Bucks] just have one of those... maybe reshoot sissy boy slap fight. That independent movie from Canada that we've all had fun watching over and over again on YouTube. I encourage everybody, check it out. Great co-star in it, the guy named Tyson Smith [Kenny Omega]," he said. [from 5:28 - 5:48]

Cornette further stated that he would love to see the Jacksons slap the former WWE superstars.

"But I'd like to see them reenact sissy boy slap fight. I'd like to see ol' Matty and Nicky slap Dax and Cash one time and I'd like to see the f**kin' receipt. And I guarantee you, if the Bucks didn't already have kids... with they did have some more, they'd be born f**kin' dizzy," Cornette added. [from 5:49 - 6:07]

Watch the episode below:

WWE legend Jim Cornette took a shot at Kenny Omega

Prior to his talk about the CM Punk drama on the same podcast. Jim Cornette discussed the speech Kenny Omega made when Dynamite went off air last Wednesday.

The former WWE manager expressed confusion over the segment and proceeded to blast the way Omega executed his speech.

"The sing-song delivery is something he does on occasions and it gives him a bigger element of douchebaggery when he has that lilting cadence to his voice. But did somebody kick him in the nuts? Because it seems like his voice has gone up a two or three."

It was an emotional return for The Best Bout Machine as he came out victorious, along with The Young Bucks. He competed in the quarterfinal round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament against Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee.

Omega and the Bucks will compete in the semifinal round against the winner of the Death Triangle-United Empire quarterfinal bout this Wednesday on Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio.

Would you love to see FTR and Young Bucks wrestle again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil