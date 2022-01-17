Wrestling legend wants The Briscoes to wrestle former WWE Tag Team Champions

As the social media feud between former AEW and current AAA tag champs FTR and GCW tag champs The Briscoes continues to boil, former WWE booker Jim Cornette has offered his own opinion on the matter.

Cornette is all for a clash between the two top tag teams, declaring that any promotion that doesn't book the bout when they have the chance should burn their wallets.

It is a testament to the names involved that a former booker and legend of the industry, Jim Cornette, has given such an approval to their craft. Cornette has earned a reputation for his critical approach to wrestlers in the vein of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, who work a modern style of wrestling.

"With the state of tag team wrestling today, any promoter that doesn't turn the Briscoes and FTR loose against each other on national TV if they have the chance might as well set fire to their own wallet," tweeted Cornette.

FTR have made it their mission to uphold and maintain the classic principles of tag team wrestling, and as such look to the likes of Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard for inspiration. Jim Cornette approves of this style of wrestling, as is shown in his support.

FTR's Dax Harwood agrees and calls on the former WWE manager to pick a side

One half of the former WWE tag champs, Dax Harwood, reacted to Jim Cornette's words a short while later. He agreed that someone had to book it, and called on the former manager to pick a side.

It's not known whether this is metaphoric or literal, as Jim Cornette could act as a manager for either team in some capacity. FTR are often accompanied by Tully Blanchard, so the Briscoes may look to add Cornette to their entourage to counter any imbalance in numbers at ringside. Cornette has built a managerial resume that includes legendary names such as Owen Hart and former WWE Champion Yokozuna.

Harwood could, of course, be calling on the wrestling veteran to plainly endorse his favorite team ahead of a potential clash. With the AAA and GCW titles held by both teams, and FTR signed to AEW, it has yet to be indicated where any clash could be staged.

In a dream scenario, an interpromotional trilogy could see all three promotions stage their own chapter in the saga. Until anything is confirmed, fans can and will speculate as to the answer.

