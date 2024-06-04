Jim Cornette weighs in on ex-WWE World Heavyweight Champion’s AEW exit: “I’m just glad we never have to see him again”

Former wrestling promoter and booker Jim Cornette has commented on Jake Hager's AEW exit. The latter is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The All-American American made a name for himself in WWE, where he held multiple singles titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship, the US Championship, and the ECW Championship. However, he was released from the promotion in 2017, after which he briefly competed in promotions like Lucha Underground and MLW before joining up with his WWE colleague Chris Jericho and his stable, The Inner Circle, in AEW in 2019.

Despite having worked alongside several top names in the Tony Khan-led promotion, Hager was released by All Elite Wrestling last month. A new report has recently emerged on the subject, revealing that AEW had had no creative plans for him.

In light of the updates regarding Hager's departure, former wrestling promoter Jim Cornette shared his take. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he harshly critiqued Hager as a talent.

"I'm just glad we never have to see him again. He may have been the worst former shooter in the history of wrestling that I've seen so far." [4:45 - 4:52]

Dutch Mantell thinks former AEW star Jake Hager could return to WWE with a former gimmick

Dutch Mantell managed Jake Hager in WWE between 2013 and 2014. The duo was joined by current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli to form the stable The Real Americans. The faction disbanded after Hager attacked Cesaro on the episode of Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania 30, where the latter had won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Hager and Castagnoli crossed paths once again in AEW during the Blackpool Combat Club's feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Although The Swiss Superman is still signed with All Elite Wrestling, the Jacksonville-based promotion recently released the former Jack Swagger.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former Zeb Colter speculated on WWE bringing back Hager and his Real American character in the context of the current political climate in the US.

"I think, the WWE creative... I don't think it's lost on them how it was over, and with the current political environment going on in the United States now, I think they would like to maybe resurrect the character. If they look at me, I can't do it, but they could find somebody else and it would be the same thing," Dutch Mantell said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jake Hager in pro wrestling.

