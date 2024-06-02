Dutch Mantell says WWE could get Jake Hager back with a new manager after AEW exit, admits he can't do a reunion

Jake Hager is no longer with AEW. The wrestler-MMA fighter was previously managed by Dutch Mantell in WWE, and now Dutch believes we could see Hager return to WWE as Jack Swagger, but with a twist.

After spending 11 years with WWE, plus stints with MLW and Lucha Underground, the former Jack Swagger debuted on the inaugural edition of AEW Dynamite in October 2019. He left the company on May 28 of this year after his contract expired and he chose not to re-sign.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former Zeb Colter commented on WWE possibly using the "We The People" characters again. While Dutch says he's unable to reprise his role as Zeb, he believes Jake can return as Swagger.

"I think, the WWE creative... I don't think it's lost on them how it was over, and with the current political environment going on in the United States now, I think they would like to maybe resurrect the character. If they look at me, I can't do it, but they could find somebody else and it would be the same thing," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:28:29 to 1:28:52]

Hager's last WWE match came on January 23, 2017, as he and Mojo Rawley defeated The Vaudevillains. His last AEW match was a loss to Roderick Strong on February 21.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door update

AEW and NJPW will present the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 30, from UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Penta El Zero Miedo on Friday's Rampage to qualify for the Ladder Match at Forbidden Door. The winner will earn a shot at the vacant TNT Championship. Dynamite will feature the next qualifiers, but those participants have not been confirmed as of this writing.

World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. International Champion Will Ospreay is also official for Forbidden Door, but only the World Championship will be on the line.

After winning the title from Roderick Strong at Double or Nothing last month, Ospreay made his first successful defense of the International Championship this past weekend. He retained over Kyle O'Reilly on Collision.