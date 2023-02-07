Donald Trump called ex-WWE star's work "tremendous" backstage at WrestleMania 29

Dutch Mantell recently disclosed details about his backstage interaction with former United States President Donald Trump at WrestleMania 29.

Mantell, fka Zeb Colter in WWE, managed Jack Swagger at the event. Before Swagger's match against Alberto Del Rio, the legendary wrestling personality cut an in-ring promo about "criminals and illegals" sneaking across borders into New York.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the 73-year-old revealed that Trump congratulated him after the match:

"I think I was there with Damien Sandow," Mantell said. "A peck on my shoulder, and I look up and it's Donald Trump. He said, 'I loved it, I loved it, tremendous.' He says everything twice. 'Tremendous, tremendous,' and shook my hand and walked off. That was the most surreal thing I have ever done or ever happened to me in my life." [2:11 – 2:34]

Mantell's Zeb Colter character was highly controversial at the time. The veteran also said during the WrestleMania 29 promo that non-English speakers were not welcome in New York.

The previous day, Donald Trump was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon.

Donald Trump enjoyed one particular aspect of Dutch Mantell's character

Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter used to finish every promo with three words of solidarity: "We the People." Dutch Mantell's character encouraged fans to say the phrase along with them, but only if they were "real Americans."

Mantell added that Donald Trump enjoyed his divisive WWE gimmick, especially the "We the People" catchphrase:

"He heard that interview. I was talking about the filthy streets of New York and all these people speaking different languages. He understood that [catchphrase], he liked it. He was a big fan of it." [2:43 – 2:59]

Swagger unsuccessfully challenged Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 29. Mantell recruited Cesaro two months after the event to form the Real Americans tag team.

What did you make of the Zeb Colter character? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes