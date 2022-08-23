"Don't give a s**t" - Jim Cornette on WWE fans not caring much about AEW fans

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes that fans of the promotion aren't bothered by AEW fans.

Since Triple H took over the creative reins, World Wrestling Entertainment has been on a resurgence as both RAW and SmackDown became must-see shows once again. At one point, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan remarked that the company has been "doing better" since the organizational change.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette chimed in when asked if people were rooting for Triple H to succeed. He centered his point more on the fans of the two promotions.

The wrestling legend claimed that WWE's followers could care less about All Elite Wrestling's supporters.

"I think all the AEW fans are rooting against WWE because they're the AEW fans. I think most of the WWE fans don't give a s**t because all they're gonna watch is WWE and they don't care and it's not like that their existence is threatened or offended by this little group of indirific outlaws over on the other channel," he said. [1:23 - 1:44]

Check out the clips from this episode here:

Jim Cornette on the differences between WWE and AEW fans

Speaking on the podcast, Jim Cornette distinguished the fans in the two major promotions. He detailed that WWE's sympathizers were more of casual fans, while All Elite Wrestling's followers were more of hardcore ones.

"The whole point I'm trying to make is that the AEW fans, it's a smaller base group who love all worldwide wrestling and the WWE fans, it's a larger group that [who] are more casual individually and either like just WWE wrestling or just have a casual understanding of that to begin with," he added. [2:31 - 2:52]

the goosh @Gushing_bile next 2 weeks or so gonna be crazy for both wwe and aew.

sheamus vs gunther gonna be a WAR

we might see Roman empire finally start to crumble

we might see a certain AEW original come back after punk/mox and challenge for the title at all out next 2 weeks or so gonna be crazy for both wwe and aew. sheamus vs gunther gonna be a WARwe might see Roman empire finally start to crumblewe might see a certain AEW original come back after punk/mox and challenge for the title at all out https://t.co/IUgHNKDT2B

Right now, the competition is amped up between the two companies as they are trading surprises back and forth. It will be interesting to see who will come out with consistently high ratings on television.

What are your thoughts on Jim Cornette's observations about wrestling fans from the two major companies? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha