"We f***ed up" - Jim Cornette on WWE's interest in top AEW stars

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has shared his thoughts regarding recent reports involving WWE's interest in re-signing AEW stars FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

Harwood and Wheeler had a tenured WWE career. They won the NXT, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles during their time in the company. However, the duo were granted their release in 2020 due to creative differences.

Speaking on the Drive Thru, the former WWE commentator spoke about FTR's situation. He stated that either WWE have been impressed by the tag team's recent performances or they simply want to steal wrestlers from AEW.

"It [the interest in FTR] may be WWE realizes now with the performances they've been putting on that, aww sh*t we f***ed up. Or maybe it's like, we still don't give a sh*t for tag team wrestling, but these guys are valuable to the other company so we'll make a play for them." [0:49-1:05]

Jim Cornette feels there is almost no place for FTR in the current wrestling world

On the same edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette spoke about which company FTR should go to. The wrestling veteran feels that they are not used well in Tony Khan's promotion, but should they join WWE, they will once again not be allowed to excel.

"They [FTR] are a great wrestling tag team in a company where they prize indierific spot-doers over great wrestlers most of the time. If they go back to WWE, they will be highly paid but they will also be in a place where there is probably even less chance for them to do their classic wrestling matches. Unfortunately, the bar has fallen so low that you almost can't find a place for the best in-ring tag team in the business to go to." [1:59 -3:05]

FTR are currently the AAA and ROH tag team champions. The duo have beaten the Briscoes and the Young Bucks in the last two months.

