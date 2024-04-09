Jim Ross addresses whether Stone Cold Steve Austin will wrestle again in WWE

Jim Ross has revealed whether he thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin will wrestle again in WWE or not. Many fans were expecting The Texas Rattlesnake to show up at WrestleMania 40 but were disappointed.

The AEW commentator, who is known to be a very good friend of Stone Cold Steve Austin, has now given his reasons as to what he thinks about his friend. While speaking on his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross said that he thinks Austin will only be doing cameo roles.

“He is very particular with who he works with. He has a legacy and a standard of his WrestleMania matches that he wanted to continue. I don't know. I just dont think it was meant to be. Like I said earlier, if there is a new hot heel that Steve had not worked with, who is athletic, who is safe, then I can see him working. Now he is kind of, I wont say relegated. Now it seems like he is looking at doing a cameo business at best,” he said. [3:06 - 3:46]

Austin was last seen in the ring at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Kevin Owens and defeated him, much to the delight of the fans.

Kevin Von Erich compares MJF to Stone Cold Steve Austin

Wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich has compared former AEW World Champion MJF to Stone Cold Steve Austin in what was a great endorsement.

Kevin connected with MJF after he was involved in the Iron Claw movie, which was based on the history of The Von Erichs. The legend was speaking on the A2theK Wrestling Show when he said:

"Oh, he's something else. He's just like Steve Austin. I knew when I met him that he was gonna go far. I just did. And you know, because in wrestling, we have some pretty flamboyant personalities, and wrestling needs people like that, but if it wasn't that way it would be a boring place really, and these guys have got to have it inside them, or they can't bring it out."

That is quite the endorsement, and MJF would do well to have a career similar to that of the WWE Hall of Famer.

