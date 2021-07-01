Jim Ross issues apology for mistakenly calling AEW Dynamite "WWE Dynamite" 

Legendary broadcaster Jim Ross recently took to Twitter to apologize for mistakenly calling AEW Dynamite "WWE Dynamite" in the closing moments of this week's broadcast.

The end of the latest edition of Dynamite featured a beautiful video package that looked back at AEW's time at Daily's Place, since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. While wishing the fans a good night moments after the package ended, JR made the blunder saying there's nothing better than WWE Dynamite.

Taking to the microblogging site, the AEW commentator wrote that he accepts he made an untimely error and that he wouldn't make any excuses. However, he also made it clear he had no intentions of quitting over the mistake.

"Yep, I apparently made an untimely error tonight at shows end. No excuses. And I’m not quitting," tweeted JR

This isn't the first time that Jim Ross has made an unintentional error as, back in February 2021, he mistakenly called Kenny Omega the WWE Champion.

That said, there's no denying JR is one of the most recognizable voices in wrestling, and such minor errors wouldn't diminish his contribution to the business.

What went down on this week's AEW Dynamite?

Though JR's blunder has expectedly gotten fans talking, the show preceding it was nothing less than extraordinary and a welcome return to form for AEW Dynamite.

MJF defeated Sammy Guevara in the main event, thanks to timely assistance from his Pinnacle stablemates Shawn Spears and Wardlow. It was a memorable back-and-forth contest which turned out to be a showcase for two of the brightest prospects in professional wrestling.

Apart from that, AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks lost their first straight tag team match in nearly a year after being defeated by Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero. Miro had another dominant TNT Championship defense, this time against a resilient Brian Pillman Jr of the Varsity Blondes.

Plus, AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Rebel defeated Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose in an underwhelming match.

Do you think Jim Ross should have issued an apology for his error on AEW Dynamite? What did you think about this week's broadcast? Sound off in the comments section below.

