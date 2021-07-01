The Young Bucks lose for the first time in over a year on this week's AEW Dynamite 

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks squared off against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero on this week's AEW Dynamite. While they were widely expected to win, AEW pulled off a massive surprise by handing them a shocking loss.

The Young Bucks brought their usual A-game against Kingston and Penta on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. The champions came out wearing weird mustaches and were typically obnoxious throughout the match, making the crowd deride them for their over-the-top shenanigans.

On the other hand, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero's tremendous comebacks in the match brought the crowd to their feet. Kingston, especially with his brutal chops on The Young Bucks, stole the show with another memorable performance.

In the end, The Young Bucks became victims of their own under-handed tactics as Brandon Cutler mistakenly sprayed Matt Jackson in the face. It allowed Penta to lay him down with Fear Factor, followed by a brutal Lariat by Eddie Kingston.

The match marked The Young Bucks' first straight tag team match loss since AEW Revolution 2020, where Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeated them.

Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero will challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships

With their win in the non-title match, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero have earned a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships. They will challenge The Young Bucks next week at the first AEW Dynamite in front of the first capacity crowd in over a year.

However, it seems unlikely that new champions will be crowned. Though the challengers are beloved by fans, the champions don't even consider the challengers a legitimate team. Kingston and Penta are tagging together mainly because of the absence of their tag team partners, Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix, respectively.

AEW's tag team division is stacked with talented teams like FTR and Santana & Ortiz, who should ideally be next in line for a title shot.

