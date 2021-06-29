5 teams who can finally dethrone the Young Bucks as the AEW World Tag Team Champions

The Young Bucks have been on a roll ever since becoming the AEW Tag Team Champions last year. There's not a team left by that they haven't defeated so far. If we look at the list of opponents they put on the shelf during their reign, one could say they have torn apart the entire tag team division in AEW.

Most of the time, we witness a heel champion using any and all tactics to retain their throne. But this is certainly not the case with the Young Bucks. Without requiring any services from their lackeys, the duo have single-handedly proved why they are the chosen ones to carry this division.

The fact that they are the longest-reigning AEW tag team champions is a testament to the work they've put in over the course of their reign. But like they say, all good things must come to an end.

The division is in dire need of a shake-up at the moment, and the question remains as to when will the company pull the trigger on other teams.

The Young Bucks will next face Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero. The latter is not even a genuine tag team, at least according to the AEW tag team champions. The champions' claims do make sense, which is why Kingston and Penta's chances of making this list as a team are nigh impossible.

In this article, we take a look at five possible tag teams that can usurp the Young Bucks from their throne.

#5 Jon Moxley can get revenge on the Young Bucks by becoming the AEW Tag Team Champion

Moxley and Kingston!

A vindictive Jon Moxley returning to dethrone AEW's Young Bucks would be the perfect way to close the chapter between the two teams.

At Double or Nothing last month, the Young Bucks delivered four BTE triggers on Jon Moxley to win the match. The former WWE superstar took a hiatus after the event to spend time with his newborn daughter.

Whenever Moxley makes his return to AEW, he should go after the Young Bucks if they still manage to remain champions at that time. He could once again join forces with Eddie Kingston to do so.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston get the Road Warrior pop. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/JSGxWuhw81 — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 31, 2021

The storyline could revolve around Moxley seeking vengeance from the Young Bucks, who put him on the shelf for months. The company can book this match at their next major pay-per-view to add more hype to their bout.

The Young Bucks would have achieved a massive milestone by that time. Imagine the pop Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston would get if they finally end the Young Bucks' reign of terror.

Edited by Arjun