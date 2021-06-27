"You aren't even a real team"- The Young Bucks take shot at their rivals

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have mocked the alliance of Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo on Dynamite.

Ever since Nick and Matt Jackson put Jon Moxley and PAC out of commission, the unprecedented situation has forced Eddie Kingston and Penta El Miedo to join forces to take on the AEW tag team champions.

"Currently we are the longest reigning World Tag Team Champions in company history." @youngbucks



The Bucks run down their hit list



Tune into @tntdrama now to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/H1hBuMMwLs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks, alongside Brandon Cutler, appeared via vignette to explain why they are the best tag team of this era:

"Greetings and salutations. Look who it is. It's the Young Bucks, you know that tag team that all the trolls and haters call overrated. Really guys, that doesn't make any sense because currently we are the longest reigning AEW Tag Team Champions in company history. We have made this run even more special and different. The aggression that we brought out on our opponents. We don't only beat you, we hurt you. We took out SCU, Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, PAC. God, it feels so good taking out these pricks,", said the Young Bucks

The Young Bucks further blasted the pairing of Eddie Kingston and Penta, stating that they aren't even a real team:

"Who's next? Next week, Penta and Eddie Kingston. If you guys beat us, you get a shot at our titles. But that ain't happenning. Eddie Kingston and Penta, you're not even a real tag team. You're like two singles wrestlers we just threw, oh this is the team. And you guys know why we're gonna beat you, why we're so certain. Because it's simple. We are EVPs. Extremely Violent Peoples," the Bucks added

Will the Young Bucks pull off yet another victory next week?

Just signed by @TonyKhan for #AEWDynamite’s return to LIVE Wednesdays, THIS WED June 30 on TNT, #AEW Tag Team Champions @YoungBucks vs. @MadKing1981 + @PENTAELZEROM! If Eddie/Penta win, they earn a Tag Team Title shot! We’ll hear from each team tomorrow on #SaturdayNightDynamite! pic.twitter.com/hPGEGxy8P8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2021

Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo have not yet responded to the Young Bucks' claims. But they will be coming out with all guns blazing to defeat the AEW tag team champions next week.

Based on the storyline direction, we don't expect the Young Bucks to score an easy victory here. Moreover, it will be a non-title bout, so a loss here will not hurt the Young Bucks' momentum.

Do you agree with the Young Bucks' claim on the pairing of Eddie Kingston and Penta not even being a real team? Who are you rooting for in their upcoming high-stakes tag team match? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Arjun