"He still looks like he could wrestle" - Jim Ross believes former WWE champion would be a good title challenger in AEW

AEW commentator Jim Ross has been in the professional wrestling business for multiple decades. The legendary announcer's opinions always have some merit and he believes Rob Van Dam would be a good title challenger in AEW.

Rob Van Dam is a living legend whose high-flying style influenced many of the best pro-wrestlers of this generation. He debuted in 1990 and still wrestles occasionally after leaving IMPACT Wrestling last year.

GrillingJR @JrGrilling #GrillingJR is on the air!We’re revisiting No Mercy 2001! The main event featured Stone Cold defending the #WWETitle against Kurt Angle & RVD in a Triple Threat! Also Jericho vs. The Rock for the #WCW Title, Edge vs. Christian, Test vs. Kane, Undertaker vs. Booker T + more! #GrillingJR is on the air!We’re revisiting No Mercy 2001! The main event featured Stone Cold defending the #WWETitle against Kurt Angle & RVD in a Triple Threat! Also Jericho vs. The Rock for the #WCW Title, Edge vs. Christian, Test vs. Kane, Undertaker vs. Booker T + more! https://t.co/9yrzxOe0KS

On Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently spoke about Paul Heyman being a huge fan of Mr. Monday Night and how he was still in great shape. Leading from this, JR said that Rob Van Dam would be a good title challenger in AEW, perhaps alluding to the open challenges for the TNT Championship.

"Paul [Heyman] has always been a big fan of RVD and a lot of us became such. I talked to Rob over here in New York City a while back during the New York City Comic Con, he still looks like he could wrestle to me, he could help somebody, you know, he would be an interesting candidate if everything was laid out. We used to have those title challengers in AEW, he would be a good selection I think. Am I looking at it right or wrong? He looked good, physically looks great," Jim Ross said.

Would Rob Van Dam be a good fit in AEW?

Rob Van Dam has a massive following of his own not just because of his professional wrestling career, but also because of the many other projects he has indulged in, like in the movie business.

Although he's 50 now, Mr. Monday Night is still in great shape if his social media posts and Jim Ross' testimony are anything to go by. His last match was against AEW's Marq Quen and Matt Hardy at Battleground Championship Wrestling last month when he teamed up with Bully Ray.

A one-off match in AEW featuring the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee would be a great visual treat for fans.

Also Read

If you use the quote from this article, please backlink Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Kartik Arry