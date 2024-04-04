Jim Ross breaks silence on CM Punk lashing out at AEW and Tony Khan

Jim Ross is the latest name to comment on CM Punk's recent remarks about AEW and Tony Khan.

CM Punk is no longer a fan of AEW or Tony Khan, which was evident in his recent interview on the MMA Hour. In a chat with Ariel Helwani, he criticized the Jacksonville-based company and called out Khan for his leadership skills.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said he was tired of the negative news and wanted to focus on the positive aspects of his life, including his health.

“I saw a snippet of it. I didn’t see the whole thing. Again, my life, this has been a great weekend health-wise. That’s what I’m focusing on. I’m tired of all the negative news, all the bad news, and all the controversial stuff. It’s enough is enough. I think I mentioned to you, how much barbecue can a redneck eat? I’m tapping. Let’s move on, here. We got everybody’s point of view, we understand. No matter what anybody says in an interview, it’s not gonna solve the problems. It’s just, we’re gonna continue to wear that son of a b**** out.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Booker T reacted to CM Punk's comments about Tony Khan

Punk made headlines with his comments on AEW and how the company treated him before his firing in September 2023. After the veteran's interview with Ariel Helwani, many of his colleagues, including Booker T, shared their reactions.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that Tony Khan's biggest mistake was trying to develop a friendly relationship with his company's talents.

"I feel like that's one of Tony Khan's biggest mistakes, is just being too friendly with the talent. Not that you can't be friendly with the talent but being friends with the talent can become a problem. It's just my opinion. And I say that because of being in WCW and watching how the NWO and Eric Bischoff and all those guys became like buddies and me personally, I'd sit there watching and I'm like man, this is not something that seems like should be right for a company that's trying to grow. That was just me. And then when I got to WWE, I saw how my boss worked and it was always business." [19:44 - 20:30]

CM Punk will be on commentary for Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania XL Night Two. Will he influence the bout's outcome? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you agree with Jim Ross' comments? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion