Jim Ross on if CM Punk will ever return to WWE

Wrestling veteran Jim Ross has given his thoughts on whether former AEW star CM Punk will join WWE.

Tony Khan terminated CM Punk's contract on September 2 following a backstage confrontation with Jack Perry at AEW All In. The former WWE Champion is no stranger to controversy, and fans have been wondering where his next move might take him.

While many fans have speculated that CM Punk's next destination could be WWE, one prominent figure in the wrestling industry who recently commented on Punk's future is none other than Jim Ross.

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross shared his thoughts on CM Punk potentially joining WWE but said that he didn't have any inside information on the matter.

"I hope so and I think it’ll probably happen. I just don’t have any leads or any dirt on that. He’s still young enough and hungry enough, I think, to go out and grab those big paydays. I just don’t know where or when," Ross said.

Furthermore, Ross said there were no guarantees, and the wrestling landscape could change, especially given recent developments in WWE:

"So, you know, I mean, obviously, one would assume, and that’s all I’m doing, you would assume that CM Punk’s next destination could be WWE but there’s no guarantee of that either. I don’t know how they left it, and then when you go through a big turnover like WWE did this week with the Endeavor thing being finalized, you never know." (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Expand Tweet

Jim Ross addresses CM Punk's departure from AEW

Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Tony Khan releasing former AEW champion CM Punk from the promotion.

During a live stage show at Starrcast 6 ahead of AEW All Out, Jim Ross was asked about how he would have handled the CM Punk situation.

"I don't have any idea. I don't have all the facts – neither do you. Bottom line is, it happened. The show must go on, folks. And that's up to these young men and women tonight to get in a huddle and give each other support and bust their a** for the greatest show that people never expected," said JR.

Expand Tweet

Punk's sudden departure from All Elite Wrestling, announced just one day prior to the All Out pay-per-view, created significant buzz in the wrestling world.

Do you think WWE would sign CM Punk after his recent controversy with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.