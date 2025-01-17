Jim Ross critiques AEW's misuse of Penta after his move to WWE: "Hardly knew he was there until he got in the ring"

Jim Ross has criticized AEW for misusing Penta and said that he hardly knew he was there until he got in the ring. The fans will agree with the Hall of Famer on this.

After weeks of speculation, Penta made his long-awaited WWE debut on RAW this past Monday. He came out to a rapturous ovation when he confronted Chad Gable. He even won the match, and the fans loved every bit of it.

Jim Ross saw that and had his say on how AEW did not treat the luchador in the right way when he was with them. He pointed out that he was a soft-spoken guy and caused no trouble. While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran said:

“I was a little surprised. We had him here at AEW for a good while. Soft-spoken guy, no trouble. Hardly knew he was there until he got in the ring, and then he was phenomenal. But I was a little surprised at the hype.”

Jim Ross compares Penta to Rey Mysterio

In the same episode, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross compared the 39-year-old star to lucha legend Rey Mysterio and said that he was special and unique.

“But I was a little surprised. There’s so many guys doing that act, that bit, that routine, of the luchadores. When I hired Rey Mysterio, we didn’t have anybody that even compared to Rey, but really nobody in the business did. He was special, unique. He’s one of a kind. I don’t know…Penta, we had a lot of that kind of style in AEW.”

The former AEW star unequivocally said that WWE was his new home and that fans could expect much more from him after he defeated Chad Gable successfully. With an endorsement like the one Jim Ross gave, it will be hard for him not to succeed in the promotion.

