Jim Ross discloses which AEW star is 'at the top of the list' on the promotion's roster

Jim Ross has been a commentator on AEW since the promotion's birth. Not only has he been a commentator, but he has conducted a few sit-down interviews as well. The WWE Hall of Famer recently shared his opinion on who he thinks is the best talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion and who is none other than The Ocho Chris Jericho.

Like JR, the former ROH World Champion has also been with AEW since day one. Jericho has portrayed several characters during his run for the promotion. He has often portrayed several characters and was the inaugural world champion.

Chris Jericho is currently leading a faction with Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, 2.0, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay calling it the Jericho Appreciation Society.

During the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross opened up about The Ocho's run in AEW and claimed that he is a Jack of All Trades. He also mentioned that among the most talented wrestlers in the roster, Chris Jericho is at the top of the list.

"Chris is so good at so many things, whether it be acting as sort of a faux manager, as a heel, as a baby face, as a commentator, he’s good at everything he does because he applies himself and he prepares for success. So, I’m a big Chris Jericho fan and I’ll just say this, AEW is lucky to have a lot of the talents we have. Without question, he’s certainly right at the top of the list,” Jim Ross said. [01:55 - 02:26]

Jim Ross praises Chris Jericho for enhancing his character on AEW television

During the same podcast, JR and Conrad Thomson were talking about the time The Ocho eliminated Shawn Michaels in the 2003 Royal Rumble match. They felt that Jericho should have won the match. Following that, JR mentioned that The Ocho has often elevated his character in every promotion he has been.

“He proves once again no matter what year it is, what decade it is, or whatever, he has a show-stealing ability that few ever achieve. Chris is doing… I said this before and of course, I don’t want to get heat… He still steals the show. He’s the most cerebral, intelligent guys that knows how to enhance and protect his character (his TV persona),” [00:52 - 01:24]

Jericho has held major titles in WWE, IWGP, Ring of Honor, and AEW.

