"I’d want to come out of retirement to call that one" - Jim Ross drops major hint about former WWE Champion joining AEW

Jim Ross has been a major asset to AEW since he joined the company in its infancy. The WWE Hall of Famer recently dropped a major hint about Jeff Hardy joining All Elite Wrestling.

Jeff Hardy left WWE under controversial circumstances. The Charismatic Enigma walked out of a live show and was subsequently released from the company.

With his brother Matt Hardy in AEW and age catching up to them, it is believed that the Hardy Boyz will have one final major run in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on his Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross said the following:

“I think Jeff Hardy’s coming to AEW, I don’t want to say it’s the [worst kept secret], to have the Hardyz here for their last major tag team run is a bookers dream,” Ross said. “I think because The Young Bucks idolized The Hardyz forever, to have that opportunity at some point in time, is a match that if I was retired, I’d want to come out of retirement to call that one.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Jeff Hardy could have many dream matches in AEW

Jeff Hardy is one of the few superstars who started as a main event tag team player and transitioned successfully to become a main event singles star. He won numerous singles titles in many companies, but his most legendary moments came as part of the Hardy Boyz.

AEW has a stacked tag team roster, and Jeff Hardy could have many dream matches as a singles or a tag team star. The prospect of seeing the Hardy Boyz against FTR, the Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, among others.

Even as a singles star, a feud against any of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, or even CM Punk, amongst many others, will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Matt and Jeff Hardy already have several independent dates booked once Jeff's non-compete contract expires. When it comes to the former WWE Champion joining All Elite Wrestling, it feels like a matter of 'when' and not 'if,' especially after he more or less confirmed it on an interview last month.

