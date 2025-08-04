Jim Ross explains why major WWE stable was “unselfish”

Wrestling legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross has been a part of the industry for decades. During his time in their rival company, WWE, he worked with certain top stars, who formed one of the most popular factions of the 1990s.

Ross was speaking about The Kliq, which was a backstage faction comprising WWE legends, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman. Even in the modern era, they have been mentioned numerous times, and fans have also seen all members reuniting on multiple occasions.

In the recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross called The Kliq a group of "unselfish" people. The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out how the other members helped Sean Waltman get over as a popular name, realizing his potential and desire to thrive in the wrestling business.

“They’re all unselfish. They had an affinity for Sean [Waltman]. They wanted to help him get over. They knew how much he wanted it and how hard he worked. So I think it was a great honor to those guys that they were able to put together a match with Sean. And being involved, that was just terrific. They told a great story. They’re fundamentally sound. The commentary said the right things, and Sean delivered. So it was good stuff. We need to see more of that."

Furthermore, Ross also highlighted that while many superstars only think about their careers, The Kliq thought about each other, justifying it with Waltman's example.

"Guys sometimes are too selfish with their own causes, and those fellows are not. They knew why they were there, and they knew who they were trying to get over, and Sean was the guy, and they were successful in that. So hats off to those dudes.” [H/T - 411 Mania]

Jim Ross revealed that Vince McMahon was a reckless driver

In another edition of his podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the recent car crash in which former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved, as reported by TMZ. He revealed that McMahon was a reckless driver, and he felt uncomfortable with him in cars.

"He drove recklessly, and he loved speed. I was with him when we got stopped by the Ohio State Police because he was driving too fast. At some point in time, I got to thinking maybe I need to change ways of passage because these speeds are uncomfortable."

Jim Ross last appeared for commentary duties at the AEW All In: Texas event. With his sporadic appearances amid ongoing health issues, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

