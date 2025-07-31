  • home icon
Vince McMahon is a reckless driver who loves speed, Jim Ross says

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 31, 2025 17:02 GMT
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Vince McMahon was involved in a car accident on July 24. Jim Ross, a former member of McMahon's WWE management team, recently recalled how he disliked traveling with the 79-year-old.

McMahon crashed his Bentley into the back of a BMW while speeding in Connecticut. The crash also impacted a Ford Fusion, resulting in all three vehicles being towed. Barbara Doran, the driver of the BMW, later alleged that police were following McMahon when the collision happened.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross claimed McMahon is "reckless" on the road and admitted he felt "uncomfortable" in cars with him:

"He drove recklessly, and he loved speed. I was with him when we got stopped by the Ohio State Police because he was driving too fast. At some point in time, I got to thinking maybe I need to change ways of passage because these speeds are uncomfortable. And we're not in any hurry. The show's over. We don't do another show until tomorrow night or next week or whatever it may be, but golly, it was just a speed race. He loved speed. He loved to be the fastest guy on the highway." [5:32 – 6:14]
Ross worked for WWE for a combined 23 years between 1993 and 2019. The Hall of Famer now commentates for AEW.

Why WWE staff stopped riding with Vince McMahon

Before his initial resignation in 2022, Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for four decades. Several close associates traveled with him during that time, including Bruce Prichard and Pat Patterson.

According to Jim Ross, some WWE staff members disliked riding with Vince McMahon because he rarely switched off from talking about business:

"I rode with him a lot because the other guys, Patterson and Bruce, and whoever else was in the entourage at the time, he tapped them out. He was challenging because he never turned it off. It was always about business and what's next, this, that, and the other, and it got boresome." [5:00 – 5:25]
McMahon was cited for reckless driving and will appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26, two days after his 80th birthday.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
