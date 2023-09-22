Jim Ross explains why he does not prefer new AEW approach

AEW commentator, the legendary Jim Ross, recently revealed that he does not prefer the new approach that the company is taking regarding pay-per-views.

AEW is potentially moving towards the 12 PPV-a-year format starting in 2024. Jim Ross addressed how the company could face some major challenges and stated that he still prefers the quarterly pay-per-view format that was used in WCW and the early AEW days.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross addressed the rumors about the possible move.

"I like the old format because the companies get an opportunity to build the anticipation for that pay-per-view, and the investment that fans need to make to enjoy it," Ross said. "I think the economy dictates a lot of that, you've got to have a great attraction at the top [of the card]. Attractions sell pay-per-views — it's just that simple. It's not the second or third match on the card, it's what's on the poster."

JR continued:

"You've got to change with the times," Ross admitted. "I have no problem with that either, but I just think that in the storytelling realm, we're better off with the opportunity to build stories and matches." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

AEW commentator Jim Ross believes former WWE star could have been used better

Jim Ross worked as a WWE commentator and a backstage executive for a combined 23 years between 1993 and 2019. JR recently talked about Rob Conway's booking during his time with the company.

Conway appeared in WWE between 2000 and 2007. He is best remembered for his time with La Resistance alongside Rene Dupree and Sylvain Grenier.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross admitted that the creative team should've come up with better ideas for Conway.

"A wrestling heel is what Rob Conway I think was best suited for, and I just wish we had been more intuitive to his skillset so we could have used him better. He deserved to be used better." [32:29 – 32:42]

