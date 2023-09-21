Jim Ross says former WWE star "deserved to be used better"

Jim Ross worked as a WWE commentator and behind-the-scenes executive for a combined 23 years between 1993 and 2019. On a recent podcast episode, the legendary announcer gave his thoughts on Rob Conway's booking during his time with the company.

Conway appeared in WWE between 2000 and 2007. The 50-year-old is arguably best remembered for his stint as a member of La Resistance alongside Rene Dupree and Sylvain Grenier. He also wrestled several high-profile names as a singles competitor, including Kane and Ric Flair.

On Grilling JR, Ross acknowledged that WWE's creative team should have come up with better ideas for Conway:

"A wrestling heel is what Rob Conway I think was best suited for, and I just wish we had been more intuitive to his skillset so we could have used him better. He deserved to be used better." [32:29 – 32:42]

Conway held the WWE World Tag Team Championship three times with Grenier. Upon leaving WWE, he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Jim Ross thinks Rob Conway was underrated

As WWE's former Head of Talent Relations, Jim Ross often spoke to wrestlers about their contract situations and issues behind the scenes.

The current AEW commentator never had any issues with Conway when they crossed paths in WWE:

"It wasn't reliability [Conway's lack of progress] because he was a true pro," Ross said. "I don't ever recall Rob being late for work or being uncooperative or lazy or anything like that. I just don't know what the exact reason was. Timing's one thing you can say, you can contribute it to, but he had great skillset and was a very underrated talent." [30:33 – 30:53]

Conway's final televised WWE match ended in a 21-second loss against Jeff Hardy on the January 1, 2007, episode of RAW.

