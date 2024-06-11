Jim Ross gets heated: "He's a miserable no good piece of sh*t"

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke about a controversial star from the early 80s. The name in question is Bob Sweetan.

Many wrestling veterans like Jim Ross, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Dutch Mantell, and more do not shy away from revealing their true feelings about Bob Sweetan. He was found guilty of physically abusing his daughter and has been accused of being a problematic figure in a wrestling locker room. Bob Sweetan passed away on February 10, 2017, at the age of 76 years.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the AEW commentator shared his true thoughts about Bob Sweetan.

"He's a miserable no good piece of sh*t. I think he got charged and found guilty of molesting children. What a f*cking dude. I didn't need to be a part of that. My life didn't need to be a part of that." [00:06-00:40]

Jim Ross praises Darby Allin and compares him to Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin have a lot of similarities in their in-ring style as both men love to perform high-risk maneuvers during their matches.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross heaped praise on Darby Allin for finding his unique style. However, he also compared him to the Charismatic Enigma. Ross further pointed out that he has no problem with Darby's in-ring style as long as he's living his dream.

"Homegrown talent stepping up and working main event style matches. Example, Darby Allin. Darby's style in the ring might not be everybody's cup of tea. However, he's unique, he's different. He kind of has Jeff Hardy in him from back in the day, and I don't have any problem with that. I think some of these young cats have come into their own. It's heartwarming, they want to live their dreams. I know we hear that a lot and it's cliche as hell, but they want to live their dreams, and now working on these pay-per-views gives them the opportunity to do so. I'm a big fan of living your dream," Jim Ross said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Darby Allin is a former TNT Champion as well as a former Tag Team Champion in AEW. It will be interesting to see if he manages to capture the World Title in the future.

