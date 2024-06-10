WWE veteran regrets how he treated Jim Ross (Exclusive)

Jim Ross was among WWE's most popular on-screen personalities when he worked as a commentator alongside Jerry Lawler in the 1990s and 2000s. Vince Russo, WCW and WWE's former head writer, recently admitted he should not have approved an idea that mocked Ross.

In October 1999, Russo and Ed Ferrara left WWE to become co-head writers in WCW. As part of a storyline, Ferrara portrayed a Jim Ross lookalike character called Oklahoma. He even made fun of Ross suffering partial facial paralysis due to Bell's palsy.

Russo appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3. He said the Oklahoma character was created because former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon enjoyed Ferrara's JR impressions in creative meetings.

Trending

"Bro, the only regret I had, and I've said it a million times and it's because we were in the middle of a war, you know, and it was gloves off, I regret the whole JR thing. I mean, I really, really do because, bro, we were doing it as a joke because Ed Ferrara used to do JR [impressions] to Vince McMahon. He did the Oklahoma character when he worked at the WWE," Russo stated. [7:34 – 8:01]

New Champs in WWE! More RIGHT HERE

Although best known as a commentator, Ross also worked behind the scenes in WWE as a talent relations executive before being replaced by John Laurinaitis. Russo believes the legendary announcer deserves credit for the way he conducted business:

"To me and Ed, we were really doing it kind of like as a joke and a rib, but I never really stopped to think about the effect it had on JR. And, bro, JR is the last guy in the industry I would ever wanna hurt. This guy never lied to me, bro. Never talked behind my back, never stabbed me in the back. This guy was straight-shooting to your face. Bro, in a role like that, think about it, bro. Who followed him up? John Laurinaitis. Look where Laurinaitis is now." [8:02 – 8:44]

In January, former WWE employee Janel Grant accused Laurinaitis and McMahon of sexual assault in a lawsuit. Laurinaitis, who left WWE in 2022, denied the allegations.

Vince Russo on his current relationship with Jim Ross

More than two decades on, Vince Russo says he and Jim Ross have spoken about the Oklahoma idea and they are now "a hundred percent cool."

Russo also revealed he has no regrets about booking himself and actor David Arquette to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship:

"Obviously, bro, him [Jim Ross] and I have talked about it several times since and we're a hundred percent cool, but, bro, we were in the fire at that time. I would never in a million years do that today. Outside of that, no [regrets], seriously, bro. Putting the belt on myself. David Arquette [becoming WCW Champion]. None. I don't regret any creative decision I made with that company." [9:06 – 9:33]

In the same episode, Russo gave his opinion on who was to blame for WCW's decline in the early 2000s.

What did you make of WCW's Jim Ross impersonation character? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback