Vince Russo reveals who he thinks killed WCW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo worked as a WCW writer and on-screen talent between October 1999 and October 2000. Following the premiere of a four-part WCW documentary series, the 63-year-old explained how television executive Jamie Kellner played a part in the company's downfall.

The first episode of Who Killed WCW? aired on VICE TV on June 4. Some believe Russo is partly responsible for WCW's demise due to his outlandish storyline ideas. However, television ratings show that viewers increased during his time as co-head writer alongside Ed Ferrara.

Russo discussed his involvement in the new series on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3. He believes Kellner, the former Chairman and CEO of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., no longer wanted WCW on television:

"Bro, from what I understand, it was some dude by the name of Jamie Kellner. I think Jamie Kellner was an executive that he made the decision to pull the trigger," Russo said. [9:38 – 9:48]

Watch the video above to hear Russo reveal one regret from his WCW stint. He also addressed whether wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is at fault for the company losing viewers.

Why Vince Russo thinks Jamie Kellner did not want WCW on TV

In 1988, billionaire Ted Turner bought Jim Crockett Promotions and renamed the organization World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Turner's media conglomerate, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., merged with Time Warner, Inc. in 1996. Time Warner was then purchased by America Online (AOL) in 2001, creating AOL Time Warner.

Vince Russo thinks the AOL merger and lack of executive interest in professional wrestling caused WCW to be sold to rivals WWE:

"They didn't wanna be in the wrestling business, bro. It's that simple, especially when that merger was made with AOL and a whole different set of people came in. Wrestling was an embarrassment to them. They looked down their nose at wrestling, bro. They didn't wanna be in the wrestling business." [9:49 – 10:07]

The first Who Killed WCW? episode revolved around Eric Bischoff's rise from commentator to executive. It also told the story of Hulk Hogan's arrival, the nWo, and The Hulkster's infamous match against Sting at Starrcade 1997.

