AEW Personality and Commentator gives honest take on Scott Hall

AEW commentator Jim Ross was candid about Scott Hall and said he had one of the best wrestling minds he'd ever known.

As many may now know, Scott Hall will soon be taken off life support after suffering three heart attacks. Reports have indicated that Hall underwent hip surgery that left him with complications due to a severe blood clot issue.

Kevin Nash broke the news over an emotional Instagram post and seemingly confirmed that Hall's time was almost up. Like Nash, others on social media reacted to the news with sadness and prayers for his family.

Jim Ross, who's worked with Hall before, believed that he was one of the best pro wrestling minds ever. Ross commented on a tweet that showed the pair together in Houston back in 2015. He wrote:

"A cherished memory with #ScottHall a few years ago. Scott had one of the best pro wrestling minds I’ve ever known. Prayers to the Bad Guy and his family and friends."

Jim Ross @JRsBBQ



Scott had one of the best pro wrestling minds I’ve ever known.



Prayers to the Bad Guy and his family and friends. twitter.com/thesupertex/st… Brent McKenzie @TheSuperTex Had the pleasure to see #ScottHall live on stage with @JRsBBQ in Houston back in 2015. Could’ve listened to him speak for hours on end. He was one of my absolute favorites growing up, I’m gutted by this news. #TheBadGuy Had the pleasure to see #ScottHall live on stage with @JRsBBQ in Houston back in 2015. Could’ve listened to him speak for hours on end. He was one of my absolute favorites growing up, I’m gutted by this news. #TheBadGuy https://t.co/0mMWGBlwZu A cherished memory with #ScottHall a few years ago.Scott had one of the best pro wrestling minds I’ve ever known.Prayers to the Bad Guy and his family and friends. A cherished memory with #ScottHall a few years ago. Scott had one of the best pro wrestling minds I’ve ever known. Prayers to the Bad Guy and his family and friends. 🙏 twitter.com/thesupertex/st…

Hall is undoubtedly a legend in the business of professional wrestling and was there throughout many pivotal moments. Most notably, he was a founding member of the nWo and one of the central figures in the legendary Monday Night Wars.

How many titles did Scott Hall win?

While Scott Hall did win multiple titles throughout his career, he never won a world championship in any major promotion. Hall was a USWA Unified World Heavyweight Champion, but never captured the top championship in WCW, TNA, or WWE.

Here's what he did win:

4-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

2-time WCW United States Champion

1-time WCW World Television Champion

7-time WCW World Tag Team Champion

1-time TNA World Tag Team Champion

Hall is perhaps best known for his historic Intercontinental Championship reign in 1994. During this run, he defended the title against Shawn Michaels in a legendary ladder match at WrestleMania X.

Hall also captured the WCW Tag Team Championships a staggering seven times for a combined total of 571 days. Six of these reigns were alongside Outsiders partner Kevin Nash.

Scott Hall is one of wrestling's greatest legends and most important figures. He will always be remembered for his role in ushering in the industry's biggest boom period, and for influencing an entire generation as the original "Bad Guy".

Edited by Jacob Terrell