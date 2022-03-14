Heartbreaking update shared by Kevin Nash regarding Scott Hall

Former WWE Superstar Kevin Nash has shared tragic news regarding Scott Hall today after he suffered three heart attacks that left him on life support.

Hall reportedly underwent hip surgery that left him with complications due to a serious blood clot issue. He was hospitalized over a week ago at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, after suffering a broken hip.

One of Hall's best friends, Nash, shared an emotional post on Instagram revealing that he will, unfortunately, be taken off of life support once all his family is gathered. Kevin discussed the beautiful time he's had with his best friend in the heart-rending post, saying:

"Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I'm so very f*****g sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn't care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those......alot that disliked us. We were the "Outsiders" but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said 'The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.' As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you."

Check out a snippet of Nash's saddening message below:

A heartbreaking message was shared by Nash on Instagram

Scott Hall will always be remembered by the wrestling world

Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon in WWE, was one of the most popular superstars during the Monday Night Wars and is considered as one of the best bad guys of all time in wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer has made history in his career as he was also part of one of the most celebrated groups in wrestling, the original nWo, along with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan.

Scott Hall's legacy has undoubtedly been etched into wrestling history, and his influence on today's superstars will live on forever.

From all of us at Sportskeeda, we would like to send our regards to Hall's family and loved ones.

Edited by Debottam Saha