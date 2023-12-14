Jim Ross: “I have no idea what my future is at AEW”

AEW commentator Jim Ross has given a rather worrying update regarding his future with the company. JR has been away from the screen on health grounds as he is recovering from various health issues he had suffered in the recent past.

He has since been commentating only on special events as he is taking his time to get back to normal. He did give an update on his podcast Grilling JR, and essentially said that he does not know what the future holds in AEW.

"The medicines that have been prescribed to me are working. Mentally, I feel like I'm back in the hunt competitively. I have no idea what my future is at AEW, I have no clue. To be very frank about it, I'm not worried about yay or nay. My work should stand on its own after 50 years, for God's sake. Seriously. So sometimes I worry too much.”

He also revealed when he would like to get back to commentary duty if his health permits.

"Well sooner than later... I know that's not a very good answer. A date I have at the corner of my eye, [and] thought about the pay-per-view (Worlds End) in Long Island. That's a hope that I would be healthy enough, and able to work, and work to the level that I need to work. No, I don't have a date.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

It remains to be seen when the legendary commentator will make his comeback.

Jim Ross praises Matt Hardy

On a previous episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross praised Matt Hardy, and called him selfless. Ross pointed out that Matt was a rare breed that put the product ahead of himself.

“I feel like there are people in wrestling that, they might be nice and they’re very friendly and cordial. But when it comes down to the business part of things, most people are very selfish. Whereas I feel like with Matt, he cares more about delivering a good story instead of benefiting himself.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Jim Ross and Matt Hardy have known each other for a very long time, and its clear that the Hall of Fame commentator loves the former WWE star.

