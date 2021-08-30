Jim Ross set to interview former WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite

AEW announced a segment involving Jim Ross interviewing Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, following Le Champion's major announcement last week.

AEW announced on their Twitter handle that Chris Jericho will have a sit-down interview with Jim Ross next week on AEW Dynamite.

THIS WED (9/1) on the 100th episode of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT from Chicago, @JRsBBQ interviews @IAmJericho ahead of his FINAL FIGHT vs @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV, where if Jericho loses, he'll never wrestle in #AEW again! Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ! pic.twitter.com/GZQLCmjuw8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2021

Chris Jericho announced that he felt he deserved one more opportunity to get the better of MJF having lost to him twice in singles competition. MJF was also the one to throw Le Champion off the top of the cage during the Blood and Guts match, making it thrice when MJF came out on top.

With that in mind, the Demo God said that if he fails to beat MJF at All Out on September 5, he will retire from in-ring competition in AEW and take up the role of an announcer on AEW Rampage.

Although MJF initially refused, the idea of retiring a legend like Chris Jericho was too enticing for him and he acquiesced. Should MJF win, it will add another feather to his cap having already forced Cody Rhodes out of future world title opportunities in AEW.

Other than the Chris Jericho segment, what else is booked for AEW Dynamite?

This will be the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite with All Out on the horizon. Most of the All Out card is fixed but this week's Dynamite could lead to further changes.

The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks will face Jurassic Express and The Lucha Bros. Penta and Fenix are the number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championship heading into the pay-per-view. Darby Allin will take on Daniel Garcia ahead of a blockbuster fight between Allin and CM Punk this weekend.

FTR will make their return to avenge Cash Wheeler's injury as they take on Santana and Ortiz. The issue between the Hardy Family Office and the Best Friends will be at a head when Jack Evans squares off against Orange Cassidy after Cassidy took down Matt Hardy last week.

Are you looking forward to the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite ahead of All Out on September 5th? Which match are you looking forward to the most on the pay-per-view? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun