Jim Ross issues apology for controversial comment during AEW All Out

Jim Ross joined the AEW announce team in 2019. He is signed to the company to a three year deal as a commentator and senior adviser. After last night's AEW All Out, Jim Ross passed a comment about Anna Jay that didn't bode well with fans.

Jim Ross apologizes for comment at AEW All Out

Last night at AEW All Out, Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, and The Natural Nightmares faced The Dark Order in an eight-man Tag Team Match. During the match, Jim Ross said something that garnered a lot of flak from the wrestling community.

"Did Anna Jay have a wardrobe malfunction or is that wishful thinking on my part?”

Since then, many AEW fans as well as Pro-Wrestling afficianados have come out and criticized the announcer for his words at AEW All Out. Jim Ross has realized his mistake and has apologized for his comment about Anna Jay at AEW All Out.

AEW All Out was a huge success. The PPV saw AEW's first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match as well as the firt-ever Tooth and Nail Match. In the Mimosa Match, Orange Cassidy beat Chris Jericho when he dumped the Demo God into a pool of orange mimosa. As for the Tooth and Nail Match, Big Swool walked away with the win when Britt Baker passed out from the Sleeper Hold.

Also, at the AEW All Out The Young Bucks faced off against the Jurassic Express in a Tag Team Match. The Young Bucks beat the Jurassic Express in their match. The night also saw Lance Archer win the 21-man Casino Battle Royal.

Later on in the night, Matt Hardy beat Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules Match. The match took a scary turn when Hardy and Guevara fell from a scissor lift but Hardy missed the table and his head bounced off the floor. Hardy finally beat Guevara but is in the hospital getting treated for a concussion.

In the women's division, Hikura Shida retained her AEW Women's Title. The FTR won their first Tag Team Championship in AEW at All Out. In the main event, Jon Moxley beat MJF to retain his AEW World Championship.