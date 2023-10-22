Jim Ross makes terrible botch during AEW Collision

Legendary announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross had a slip of the tongue multiple times during the latest episode of AEW Collision. He mistakenly mentioned a wrestler with his old name. The star in question is former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

Claudio went up against Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside his BCC partner, Wheeler Yuta, on the main event of Collision. Fans noticed a botch on commentary during the bout.

During the tag title match, Jim Ross mentioned Claudio Castangoli by his former WWE name, "Cesaro." Although Ross corrected his mistake later, it was quickly grabbed by the fans on the internet, and the legendary announcer's botch was all over the internet.

Speaking of the match, Castagnoli and Yuta failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship, thanks to the interference by The House of Black. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King showed up during the main event and cost BCC the tag titles.

Following the match, chaos erupted as Bryan Danielson and FTR entered to take out The HOB, Starks, and Big Bill, followed by a return of Jon Moxley as well. Only time will tell where the story is going.

What are your thoughts on Jim Ross's botch?