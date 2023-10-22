Jon Moxley returns to save 5 AEW stars from The House of Black following Collision main event

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returned to action this week after suffering a minor concussion at the Dynamite Grand Slam weeks ago. and tears the house down by attacking five wrestlers.

On the latest episode of Collision, Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta challenged AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the title. It was a great tag team encounter until The House of Black showed up to cost BCC the match.

It marked the third appearance of Malakai Black and his group on Collision. The faction launched an assault on Claudio and Yuta, but Brayn Danielson and FTR were there to save the day. In the midst of chaos, Jon Moxley also made his surprising return through the crowd.

Mox immediately jumped inside the ring to even the odds and took out The HOB, Starks, and Big Bill. Moxley had been out of action after losing his AEW International title against Rey Fenix on Dynamite Grand Slam weeks ago due to suffering a minor concussion during the match.

It seems Mox is all fit and fine and is ready for some action, as he also bumped into the current International Champion, Orange Cassidy, on his way out. Only time will tell what the plans for Jon Moxley are in the forthcoming weeks.