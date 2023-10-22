Returning stars surprisingly cost Blackpool Combat Club major title match on AEW Collision

Tonight's episode of Collision featured Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club, challenging Ricky Starks and Big Bill for their AEW World Tag Team titles.

Following Starks and Big Bill getting involved in co-Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson's affairs, this could be the reason for the match being booked for the main event tonight.

At a point in the match, Claudio and Yuta's chemistry opened up a chance for them to go for their signature Fastball Special, but The House of Black made their presence known following Malakai Black's earlier attack on Bryan Danielson.

They distracted the referee long enough to take Claudio out of the equation, which allowed Ricky Starks to take advantage and get the victory. Afterward, The House of Black entered the ring, and this led to a five-on-one assault on Yuta. Bryan Danielson came out to provide help, but they could not handle the numbers advantage.

FTR then got involved to even the odds, but it was still not enough firepower to thwart The House of Black.

It seems that The House of Black immediately made their presence known after their return, and The Blackpool Combat Club and FTR may look to get some retribution soon.

