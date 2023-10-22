Malakai Black surprisingly returns to attack former WWE Champion on AEW Collision

Former NXT champion Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) finally made a TV return on AEW Collision this week and shockingly laid out a former WWE World Champion to kick off a new rivalry.

The former WWE Champion in question is none other than Bryan Danielson. Danielson has taken up the responsibility of being the top guy of AEW Collision along with having some creative control as well. He has been putting on banger matches every Saturday with almost everyone as well.

This week, The American Dragon was at it again when he opened the show in a dream match against former WWE star, Andrade El Idolo. The two had an absolutely amazing back-and-forth encounter, with some great technical wrestling as well. In the end, Danielson managed to pin Andrade with his amazing abilities.

Following the incredible bout, Bryan showed respect to El Idolo in a class act. However, the lights suddenly went out and when they came back on, Malakai Black was seen in the ring. He laid out The American Dragon with a black mass.

This marked the TV return of Malakai after quite some time. Later, Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta came to the aid of Bryan.

Well, this could be the potential beginning of a BCC vs. House of Black feud. Only time will tell how it transpires.