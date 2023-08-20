Jim Ross namedrops Edge on Collision amid AEW rumors

Ahead of Christian Cage's main event match against Darby Allin. Jim Ross name-dropped a WWE Superstar Cage is very familiar with, The Rated-R Superstar Edge.

Just last night on SmackDown, Edge wrestled in what was seemingly his last match. There have been no revelations on his specific plans moving forward, thus leading to speculation that he could be on the move to a different promotion.

Joining the commentary table during the main event for the third week straight, the Hall of Fame commentator talked about Edge & Christian and how he was key in their signing with WWE during the early 2000s. He mentioned this as Captain Charisma made his entrance for the match.

Edge & Christian are undoubtedly one of the most decorated pairs in WWE history. Aside from the tag team gold they have won alongside one another, they have captured every single major title that the sports entertainment giant has to offer, and on multiple occasions. Christian Cage even seemingly paid tribute to Edge by attempting to use a spear during his match.

