Jim Ross pays tribute to WWE Legend Sid Vicious

A few days ago, the wrestling universe was rattled by the shocking news of the passing of WWE legend Sid Vicious. AEW personality Jim Ross recently paid his tribute to the late star.

Sid Vicious (aka Sid Eudy) was a popular pro wrestling figure in the 90s. He was primarily associated with WWE (then WWF) and WCW but also had worked for ECW and other independent promotions.

On the recent edition of Grilling JR, AEW commentator Jim Ross paid homage to Sid Vicious who passed away at the age of 63. He highlighted that the late wrestler possessed the natural talent to become a true star.

Trending

"He got a break early on, getting noticed by Flair, who was, you know, had a lot of stroke, didn't hurt him. I agree with Ric quite frankly. Sid had it and you can't sometimes you can't paint it. You can't smell it. You can't taste it. It's [whether] you have it or you don't. Sid had it without question." [From 01:37 to 01:58]

He also commented how his ginormous stature made him different from other wrestlers:

"He could have been cast that way [bada** henchman of a villain]. He was perfect, physically, for a role of that type. He was a unique guy, and I was talking [about it] before I went on the air this morning. He was a very unique guy, not in a bad way. He was a country boy that was still trying to catch up with modernization, shall we say. He was an old-school guy. He was a Memphis guy. I think that's where you got to start." [From 02:44 to 03:14]

Check out the entire video below:

The cause of WWE Legend Sid Vicious' death

Sid Vicious passed away on August 26, 2024. It was his son Gunnar Eudy who informed the wrestling world of his demise. He shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook. In the post, he disclosed that Sid had been battling cancer for several years.

His last match came on August 5, 2017, when he squared off against Paul Rosenberg at the GNW 10th Anniversary Supershow event which took place at Earl Armstrong Arena in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

While using any quotes from the first half of this article please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback