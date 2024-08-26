WWE legend Sid Vicious passes away aged 63

WWE legend Sid Vicious has sadly passed away at the age of 63. The veteran competed in his final match in 2017 and made a ton of fans during his time in professional wrestling.

Sid Vicious (Sid Eudy) accomplished a lot as a professional wrestler. He won the WWF Championship twice and also found success in World Championship Wrestling throughout his career. He appeared on the June 25, 2012 edition of RAW and defeated former WWE Superstar Heath Slater in a squash match.

According to Sid's son, Gunnar Eudy, on Facebook, his father passed away following a battle with cancer. He shared that his father battled cancer for several years but is no longer with us. His son added that the WWE legend will be greatly missed, and a memorial service will be announced soon.

"In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy, Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support. Sincerely, Gunnar Eudy," he wrote.

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send our condolences to the Eudy family and fans of Sid Vicious during this difficult time.

