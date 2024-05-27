  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jim Ross provides health update from hospital

Jim Ross provides health update from hospital

By Sujay
Modified May 27, 2024 00:29 GMT
Jim Ross has been having health issues of late
Jim Ross has been signed with AEW since 2019 [Image Credits: Ross' X profile]

Veteran commentator Jim Ross has provided the latest health update as the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view is about to start. He caused a major scare last week after he was admitted to the hospital.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed last week that he had to go to the emergency room because of shortness of breath. However, soon after that, he sent out an update indicating he was alright.

Jim Ross has now taken to X/Twitter to send out another update and also spoke about how he was watching AEW Double or Nothing from the hospital room. He wrote:

“I’m on the mend trying to chase this pesky flu virus away. Watching @AEW from my hospital room.”
also-read-trending Trending

The flu virus he mentioned could have caused his shortness of breath and the reason why he was admitted to the hospital. However, it is great to see that he is back watching AEW from his hospital room.

A return to the commentary desk might seem like a far-fetched idea for Jim Ross at this point, given his recent health issues. Fans will be hoping that he puts all these troubles behind him and returns in good health to do what he loves.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी