Jim Ross provides health update from hospital

Veteran commentator Jim Ross has provided the latest health update as the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view is about to start. He caused a major scare last week after he was admitted to the hospital.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed last week that he had to go to the emergency room because of shortness of breath. However, soon after that, he sent out an update indicating he was alright.

Jim Ross has now taken to X/Twitter to send out another update and also spoke about how he was watching AEW Double or Nothing from the hospital room. He wrote:

“I’m on the mend trying to chase this pesky flu virus away. Watching @AEW from my hospital room.”

The flu virus he mentioned could have caused his shortness of breath and the reason why he was admitted to the hospital. However, it is great to see that he is back watching AEW from his hospital room.

A return to the commentary desk might seem like a far-fetched idea for Jim Ross at this point, given his recent health issues. Fans will be hoping that he puts all these troubles behind him and returns in good health to do what he loves.

