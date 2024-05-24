Jim Ross shares hospital photo after providing serious life update

Fans of Jim Ross have breathed a sigh of relief after he posted a photo from the hospital after a serious health scare. The incident had the entire wrestling world praying for the AEW commentator.

Earlier in the day, he posted a message on Twitter saying that he had to go to the emergency room because he was suffering from shortness of breath. After he sent that message, there were a lot of people that were worried about his health.

He has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to post an update suggesting he was fine. He was seen with his two daughters in the picture. He wrote:

“Dad and his two Angels! They truly love their Daddy. 💕”

Expand Tweet

AEW star and one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood also sent out a message to Jim Ross saying that he was praying for him. It is great to see the veteran commentator is seemingly doing better now.

Jim Ross compares Tony Khan to Vince McMahon

Jim Ross is very close with AEW president Tony Khan and that was proven once again when he called him an alpha male and compared him to Vince McMahon.

He was speaking on an episode of his Grilling JR podcast when he said everything in the Jacksonville-based company is spearheaded by Tony Khan who was the alpha male around. He went on to make comparisons with McMahon as well.

"I've been really enjoying Collision here lately, that team who writes that are doing a real good job, and I know it's spearheaded by Tony Khan. There's no doubt who's the alpha male in that company, and that's a good thing .... That's how it was when I first went to WWE with Vince. He had his hand in everything, t-shirt designs, ticket prices, on-sale dates, venues, everything, every single thing, and because that's what he wanted, and he liked to be deeply involved," said Jim Ross.

Tony Khan made an appearance last night during Dynamite as he drove Darby Allin to the arena in a bid to fend off The Elite. He later lifted the ban that was placed on Allin by The Young Bucks.