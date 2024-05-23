Very worrying health update on Jim Ross 

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently shared a serious health update earlier this morning. The news came directly from the Hall of Famer.

Ross has been signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2019. Good Ol' JR started off in All Elite Wrestling as a full-time commentator on Dynamite. However, he has taken a part-time schedule in recent years due to several health problems. He underwent cancer surgery on his right hip and chest surgery earlier this year.

On his X/Twitter account, the WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed that he suffered from shortness of breath earlier this morning. No further update has been provided.

"Unexpected trip to ER in Norman this morning. Shortness of the breath. That’s all for now," he wrote.

Jim Ross believes Jerry Lawler could make an appearance in AEW

The legendary commentary duo of Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross was one of the best things about the WWE for almost 15 years.

However, both have moved on from their days together in the WWE. Jerry Lawler was recently relieved of his commentary duties from the Stamford-based promotion, while Jim Ross occasionally calls the action in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, JR stated that Jerry Lawler could make a one-off appearance in AEW.

"I think so," Ross said. "A one-off. I don't think he wants to re-invest in a weekly schedule. I certainly don't. I'm only doing pay-per-views now for Tony Khan and I'm very comfortable and happy with that. People say, 'Well, you should, you're only working one day a month.' What about those other 50 years I put in? I've paid my dues and I'm happy with my schedule. I'm happy that Tony Khan is respectful enough to manage my schedule so I can live a little longer. I still get excited about it." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

While Jerry Lawler may not be involved in the WWE's commentary duties, the veteran is still under a Legends contract with the promotion. It will be interesting to see if he decides to appear in AEW.

The Sportskeeda community prays for JR's swift recovery.