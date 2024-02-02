Jim Ross shares health update following major surgery

Jim Ross has revealed that he has had a major surgery. The WWE Hall of Famer has been struggling with health problems over the last year and has now given an update.

Ross took to Twitter to reveal that he had cancer surgery on his right hip and that all is well right now. He thanked everyone for their love and support as he was going through the painful ordeal.

Jim Ross wrote:

“Had cancer surgery this morning on my right hip. All went well. Thanks for all your love & support! 🤠💕”

The news comes as a relief to wrestling fans all around the world who have been concerned about the well-being of their favorite commentator. Ross, who has been away from live television, was slowly starting to make sporadic appearances at the AEW commentary table.

Jim Ross reveals his AEW contract expires on February 14

The veteran commentator recently spoke about how his current AEW contract was due to expire on February 14. Ross also said that despite not yet signing a deal, he would love to sign one soon and finish up in All Elite Wrestling.

Ross was speaking on his Grilling JR podcast when he said:

“I mentioned it to Tony Khan. He loved the idea. My problem is not that. My problem is my contract is up February 14th, which I've mentioned ad nauseam...that event is in March. So we gotta take care of some business and I'm sure that we will. I feel good about where I'm headed with Tony and AEW. I'd love to have something to announce before the 14th, if possible."

While Jim Ross has not yet signed a contract, it should only be a matter of time before Tony Khan gets him to sign one and have his veteran commentator back at the desk.

We at Sportskeeda wish Ross a speedy recovery as he recovers from his latest operation.

