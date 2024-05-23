WWE legend could make a one-off appearance in AEW, according to Jim Ross

According to legendary announcer Jim Ross, a WWE legend could potentially reunite with him in a special one-off appearance in AEW. The individual in question is none other than his long-time former colleague, Jerry Lawler.

The commentary team of Good Ol' JR and Jerry "The King" Lawler played an instrumental role in the popularity of WWE's product during the Attitude Era and afterward. However, earlier this month, it was reported that the Stamford-based promotion had opted not to renew Lawler's contract, ending a nearly three-decade-long working relationship with the company.

Ross, who is currently signed with AEW, recently discussed the prospect of working with Lawler in a one-off appearance in the Tony Khan-led promotion, particularly if the company holds a show in Memphis, where the 74-year-old legend hails from.

Speaking on Busted Open, the veteran announcer spoke about his current work schedule, which enables him to call the action on pay-per-views instead of on weekly television:

"I think so," Ross said. "A one-off. I don't think he wants to re-invest in a weekly schedule. I certainly don't. I'm only doing pay-per-views now for Tony Khan and I'm very comfortable and happy with that. People say, 'Well, you should, you're only working one day a month.' What about those other 50 years I put in? I've paid my dues and I'm happy with my schedule. I'm happy that Tony Khan is respectful enough to manage my schedule so I can live a little longer. I still get excited about it." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

WWE legend Jim Ross called AEW President Tony Khan the "alpha male" of his promotion

On a recent edition of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed AEW President Tony Khan and his involvement in developing his company's product.

The Hall of Famer likened Tony Khan to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in terms of his participation in the various aspects of producing content for and promoting his company.

"I've been really enjoying Collision here lately, that team who writes that are doing a real good job, and I know it's spearheaded by Tony Khan. There's no doubt who's the alpha male in that company, and that's a good thing .... That's how it was when I first went to WWE with Vince. He had his hand in everything, t-shirt designs, ticket prices, on-sale dates, venues, everything, every single thing, and because that's what he wanted, and he liked to be deeply involved," said JR.

It remains to be seen whether Jim Ross will feature as a commentator at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.