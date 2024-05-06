Former Champion surprisingly departs WWE after three decades - reports 

Triple H noted at the Backlash press conference that the company opted against renewing Drew Gulak's WWE contract, and it seems that he isn't the only star to part ways with the company this week.

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has also left the company after the decision was made not to renew his contract. This ends a partnership between the company and Lawler that began back in December 1992.

Lawler suffered a stroke back in 2023 and has recently shared a positive health update, which is slowly allowing him to return to some of the duties he once had before his health issue began.

Expand Tweet

The former King of the Ring winner hasn't wrestled for WWE since 2012 and given recent health issues it's unlikely that he will step in the ring again. That being said, the report noted that Lawler is now free to work elsewhere if he chooses to, but it seems that he is currently only taking on signing ventures.

Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has been working for WWE for more than three decades

Lawler became known as both a wrestler and commentator throughout his time on-screen, but most fans remember when the former Champion suffered a heart attack on a live episode of RAW and had to be resuscitated. PWinsider noted that when they spoke to people backstage, there was some surprise to the fact that Lawler's contract had not been renewed because they believed he would be "taken care of."

His contract did expire at the onset of 2024 and news of his departure has only recently been made public because of his recent health problems.

Lawler recently revealed that his health is getting better following recent knee surgery and he only has minor difficulties following his stroke in February 2023.