AEW star Dax Harwood sends a message to Jim Ross after he shares scary health update

AEW star and FTR member Dax Harwood reacted to the unfortunate health update shared by Jim Ross earlier today.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was suffering from shortness of breath which led to him being hospitalized. Jim Ross has been dealing with many injuries as of late. He recently underwent chest surgery as well as cancer surgery on his right hip earlier this year however, still called the action in All Elite Wrestling. Ross recently signed an extension with AEW after his contract ran out a couple of months ago.

On his X (Formerly known as Twitter) account, Dax Harwood sent a heartfelt message to Jim Ross:

"Love ya, Jim. Sending prayers your way my friend."

Vince Russo praises AEW's Jim Ross for putting together a great roster for WWE

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently questioned the professionalism of the current roster in the Stamford-based promotion. He explained how he never doubted the talent during his time with the WWE as they were brought in by the former Head of Relations Jim Ross.

Speaking on the recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, The WCW veteran said:

"Bro when JR put together a roster, when JR put together a roster, everybody belonged on that roster. There was never a question bro. Never once when JR put a question did I say, 'JR, why did you sign this guy?' You know why bro? Because JR knew talent. And that's why when I was writing for the WWE, I understood. If you are on this roster, you're special bro because JR is only gonna bring in the best. I just look at this roster bro. How did these people get through? They're not professionals." [From 11:50 onwards]

Jim Ross is currently signed to AEW. He left the WWE in 2019 to move to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Ross calls the action during the PPVs of All Elite Wrestling and also helps in scouting talents for Tony Khan.