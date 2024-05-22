Ex-writer praises Jim Ross for creating a great roster; blasts current WWE roster for being unprofessional (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at the current roster, claiming none were professionals barring a select few. Russo praised former WWE employee Jim Ross for putting together a much better roster of stars back in the day.

This week, Russo claimed that barely ten percent of the current locker room comprised of professionals. He praised stars like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Gunther for doing great work. However, he was irate with stars such as Liv Morgan, Indi Hartwell, and a few others, claiming that they were not professionals.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Russo detailed that when Jim Ross was the Head of Talent Relations, he managed to build up a roster of pure professionals. He claimed that the company was filled with talented individuals working under the guidance and supervision of JR.

"Bro when JR put together a roster, when JR put together a roster, everybody belonged on that roster. There was never a question bro. Never once when JR put a question did I say, 'JR, why did you sign this guy?' You know why bro? Because JR knew talent. And that's why when I was writing for the WWE, I understood. If you are on this roster, you're special bro because JR is only gonna bring in the best. I just look at this roster bro. How did these people get through? They're not professionals." [From 11:50 onwards]

During the same conversation, the former WWE writer also acknowledged that he did not have any issues writing for those stars because they were handpicked by the legendary commentator.

