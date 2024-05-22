Liv Morgan comes under serious fire from WWE veteran; says the unprofessionalism 'slaps him across the face' (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently went off on the unprofessionalism of the current superstars, specifically talking about Liv Morgan and a few other names.

The veteran in question, Vince Russo, is certainly not happy with the state of the Stamford-based promotion's roster. In a conversation about the current stars on regular programming, Russo talked about how a significant section of the roster had training but was not professional in its presentation.

The veteran explained his perspective on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. According to him, several WWE stars like Liv and Indi Hartwell are not the best at their craft:

"What always slaps me across the face is when I put on RAW, and I put on SmackDown, Chris to me, literally to me, 10 percent of the roster are professionals. Randy Orton is a professional. Roman Reigns is a professional. Gunther is a professional. AJ Styles is a professional. Liv Morgan is not a professional. Indi Hartwell is not a professional... And that's my problem. You are calling it professional wrestling." [4:35 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Liv Morgan in her revenge tour in WWE.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

